Armenian MFA strongly condemns Turkey’s provocative policy in the region

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia strongly condemns Turkey’s provocative policy in the region. Responding to the announcement of the Turkish foreign ministry addressed to Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Ministry issued following statement.

‘’Today the Foreign Ministry of Turkey issued a statement which contains a number of groundless accusations against the Republic of Armenia.

It’s obvious that Turkey, with participation of which the military aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was preplanned and still continues, does not give up its stance of further destabilizing the situation and undermining the agreements reached.

Along with supplying Azerbaijan with foreign terrorist fighters from the Middle East, military equipment and experts, Turkey has also been sponsoring Azerbaijan’s information and political campaign aimed at undermining the provisions of the agreement on the cessation of hostilities reached at the level of the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russia Federation on October 10, 2020, at the initiative of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

All these indicate Turkey’s aspirations to turn our region along with other its neighboring regions to a platform for its expansionist ambitions.

We strongly condemn Turkey’s provocative policy in our region, and value the cooperation of all forces interested in the stability of the region’’, ARMENPRESS reports, reads the statement.