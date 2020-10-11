Armenian armed forces never targeted sanitary vehicle collecting bodies – MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia denies Azerbaijani claims that the Armenian armed forces attempted an offensive in the directions of Hadrut and Jebrayil, firing at the sanitary vehicle with white flag and obvious distinctive signs collecting the bodies of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territories under the control of Azerbaijani troops, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of MoD Armenia.

‘’The announcements of the Azerbaijani leadership that allegedly the Armenian armed forces attempted an offensive in the directions of Hadrut and Jebrayil, firing at the sanitary vehicle with white flag and obvious distinctive signs collecting the bodies of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territories under the control of Azerbaijani troops are groundless and are aimed at putting the responsibility for the infringement of the humanitarian ceasefire on the Armenian side’’, reads the statement.

The Defense Ministry says that the October 10 joint statement of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan clearly mentions that the exchange of war prisoners and bodies of victims must be carried out under the mediation and in line with the criteria of the ICRC, which does not take place at this moment as a result of the non-stop military operations by Azerbaijan.

‘’We assess the accusations of the Azerbaijani side as a simple provocation and draw the attention of the concerned parties on this fact’’, MoD said.

On October 9 a ceasefire agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by Russian FM. Aetsakh has voiced about numerous cases of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan since the agreement entered into force, including launching missile strikes against cities and settlements of Artsakh.

Azerbaijani armed forces also launched attempts of offensive in the evening of October 11 in the north-eastern and southern directions.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan