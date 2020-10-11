Artsakh’s army excellently carries out its military tasks – President’s spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh excellently carries out its military tasks, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of Artsakh’s President Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page, referring to the Azerbaijani offense attempts in the southern direction of the contact line.

‘’South is again turbulent, but the Defense Army carries out its tasks excellently’’, Poghosyan wrote.

On October 9 a ceasefire agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by Russian FM. Aetsakh has voiced about numerous cases of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan since the agreement entered into force, including launching missile strikes against cities and settlements of Artsakh.

Azerbaijani armed forces also launched attempts of offensive in the evening of October 11 in the north-eastern and southern directions.

