Azerbaijani armed forces again violate ceasefire, launch offensives also in the south

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Violating the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire, the Azerbaijani armed forces carry out offensives in the southern directions, using armored vehicles, artillery and missiles, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’Defense Army units resolutely suppress all the actions of the adversary’’, she said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces attempted an offensive in the north-eastern direction of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line a while ago.

Artsakh’s Defense Army repelled the offensive, destroying 2 armored vehicles and inflicting heavy manpower losses.

On October 9 a ceasefire agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by Russian FM. Aetsakh has voiced about numerous cases of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan since the agreement entered into force, including launching missile strikes against cities and settlements of Artsakh.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan