PM Pashinyan discusses foreign policy agenda with members of National Assembly Council

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the members of the National Assembly Council, the Speaker of the Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, the heads of the factions, and the chairmen of the standing committees. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also participated in the meeting, ARMENPRESS was informed fdrom he Office of the Prime Minister.

During the meeting the situation created by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the forthcoming activities in the field of foreign policy, including on the parliamentary platforms were discussed at the meeting.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan