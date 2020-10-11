Armenian community in London protest against Turkey and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of the Great Britain held a protest in London, demanding to stop Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Artsakh and Armenia and Turkey’s intervention and support to Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Armenian Community Council in the UK Armand Abramyan told ARMENPRESS.

‘’The protest was part of the UK Armenian communities activities to raise public awareness, lobby influential political and public figures, and exert pressure on UK government to use its influence on Turkey to stop meddling and Azerbaijan to stop their aggressions against Artsakh and Armenian and return to peaceful negotiations table.

The Protest was opposite No 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the British Prime minister Mr Boris Johnson. It was organised by AYF London with cooperation with ACC UK (Armenian Community Council of the UK) & ACEMC (Armenian Community Emergency Management Committee),– which is a committee comprising of ACC UK, Diocese of the Armenian Churches in the UK & Ireland and over 24 active UK Armenian community organisations).

Well over 600 participants from across the UK Armenian community attended the protest. There were also many non-Armenians who joined and supported our cause’’, he said.

On October 9 a ceasefire agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by Russian FM. Aetsakh has voiced about numerous cases of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan since the agreement entered into force, including launching missile strikes against cities and settlements of Artsakh.

Azerbaijani armed forces also launched attempts of offensive in the evening of October 11 in the north-eastern and southern directions.

Protests against Azerbaijani aggression are held during these days in many countries and cities worldwide.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan