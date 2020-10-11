Azerbaijan violates ceasefire agreement, attempts an offensive in the north-east

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces attempted an offensive in the north-eastern direction of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh.

‘’The Defense Army repelled the offensive, destroying 2 armored vehicles and inflicting heavy manpower losses’’, said the Ministry.

On October 9 a ceasefire agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by Russian FM. Aetsakh has voiced about numerous cases of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan since the agreement entered into force, including launching missile strikes against cities and settlements of Artsakh.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan