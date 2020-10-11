Red Cross refuses to start humanitarian operations until ceasefire isn’t “fully observed”

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of the Red Cross won’t start its involvement in any humanitarian action until the humanitarian ceasefire in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact isn’t fully observed, the International Committee of the Red Cross Armenia office representative Zara Amatuni told ARMENPRESS.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross will not start being involved in any humanitarian action in such situation, because that humanitarian ceasefire must be observed completely, which in turn will ensure the safety of our teams working there.”

On October 9, In response to the call of the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, and in accordance with the agreements of the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia N.V. Pashinyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan I.H. Aliyev, the sides agreed on the steps presented below.

To declare a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes on October 10, 2020, starting from 12:00, for the exchange of the prisoners of war, other people detained and bodies of those killed, with the mediation and in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Further parameters of the cessation of hostilities will be agreed upon additionally.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, on the basis of the fundamental principles of the settlement, are launching substantive negotiations with the aim of achieving early peaceful resolution.

The sides reiterate the inalterability of the format of the peace process.

The Artsakhi Defense Ministry reported numerous violations of the ceasefire by the Azeri forces since the truce was announced.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan