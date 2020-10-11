European Council President calls on NK conflicting parties to observe truce

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, has called on the Nagorno Karabakh conflicting parties to observe the agreement on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone.

“The humanitarian ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan is an essential step towards de-escalation. I call on parties to observe ceasefire and to avoid further violence and putting civilians at risk. Negotiations without preconditions must resume without delay”, Charles Michel said on Twitter.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00. The agreement has been achieved in Moscow based on the results of talks of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan