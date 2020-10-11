Russian, Turkish FMs highlight need of fulfilling provisions of Moscow statement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation today at the initiative of the Turkish side, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

During the talk the two officials exchanged views on the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone based on the results of the trilateral talks held in Moscow on October 9-10. They highlighted the need of strictly implementing all the provisions of the joint statement made by the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on October 10.

The Russian side affirmed the readiness to continue the active mediation efforts aimed at the settlement of the NK conflict, taking into account the provisions of the Moscow statement.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan