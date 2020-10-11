Artsakh Parliament calls on Armenia, Russia, Iran to create Joint Counter-Terrorism Coalition

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Artsakh has adopted a statement calling on the governments of Armenia, Russia and Iran to create a Joint Counter-Terrorism Coalition to “physically neutralize” the terrorists and their syndicates that have infiltrated into the region.

The statement notes that different government officials from Russia, France, Iran, Syria and others, as well as international organizations and news media have confirmed that Azerbaijan has recruited with the help of Turkey mercenaries from various extremist organizations and international terrorists from Syria, Iraq, Libya and other regions during the Turkish-backed attack on Artsakh.

“It is obvious that international terrorist organizations, by exploiting the Baku authorities’ policy pursuing purblind and short-term results, and after suffering major defeat in Syria, are trying to establish themselves in this region through Turkey and transform it into a new terrorism hub, which is a direct threat not only for Artsakh, but also to the security and territorial integrity of the direct adjacent states – Armenia, Russia and Iran, by creating new zones of instability in the region.

The authorities of Turkey and Azerbaijan, obsessed with the mania of destroying Artsakh at all cost, don’t even realize that bringing and sponsoring terrorists into this region, assisting them in creating relevant strongholds and creating relevant conditions for their operations – if in short-term they threaten Artsakh – then in long-term these are global threats both for regional countries, and the international security, and the peaceful population of Azerbaijan itself.

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, by attaching importance to regional peace, security, beneficial cooperation between regional states and the fight against international terrorism, is hereby calling on the governments of Armenia, Russia and Iran:

To condemn Azerbaijan’s use of international terrorist syndicates and their members in the military aggression against Artsakh

To create a joint counter-terrorism coordination center for developing the plans on locating and jointly eliminating the international terrorists who infiltrated this region, their points of placement and the relevant military bases

To create a joint counter terrorism coalition for the tactical and effective physical elimination of the terrorists and their syndicates that have infiltrated into this region.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan