Dutch-Armenians donate 800,000 Euros for assisting Armenia and Artsakh
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenians living in the Netherlands have donated 800,000 Euros to Armenia and Artsakh, the Fund of Armenians in the Netherlands said on Facebook.
“800,000 Euros have already been collected for the necessary assistance to Armenia. The assistance of everyone is important. Armenia needs our help”, the statement says.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
