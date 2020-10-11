President of Artsakh highly values work of medics in war conditions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Armenia’s Minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan visited today a number of hospitals and met with the medical staff, the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President highly valued the professional work carried out by medics under these war conditions. He specifically thanked the doctors who arrived from Armenia and the Diaspora, considering the joint work with their Artsakh partners as a symbol of national unity.

President Harutyunyan said the Azerbaijani military aggression has no justification, and the international community should express a very clear stance on the current situation.

