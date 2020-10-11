Artsakh warns of “disproportionate severe” countermeasures if Azerbaijan continues breaching truce

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has warned it will take “disproportionate severe” response actions if Azerbaijani forces continue violating the humanitarian ceasefire and continue attacking.

“On October 10 and 11 Azerbaijan continued firing rocket-artillery strikes at peaceful settlements of Artsakh, targeting civilian infrastructure and peaceful population. The Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh is committed to the agreement around the humanitarian ceasefire. If Azerbaijan continues violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime and launches offensive actions, then the Defense Army’s response will be disproportionate severe,” the Defense Army said.

