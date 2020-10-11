Artsakh’s international recognition the only way to ensure security of Artsakh-Armenians – Speaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan says the international recognition of Artsakh’s right to self-determination is the only way to ensure the Artsakh-Armenians’ right to life and security.

“The international recognition of Artsakh’s right to self-determination is the only way of ensuring the right to life and the physical security of the Artsakh-Armenians. The world should confront with this”, the Speaker said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan