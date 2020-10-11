Presidential election begins in Tajikistan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Presidential election began in Tajikistan on Sunday as 3,375 polling stations opened all over the country at 06:00 local time, reports TASS.

According to Tajikistan's Central Election and Referendum Commission, the country has more than 4.9 million registered voters.

Polling stations will close at 20:00 local time.

Disinfectants, gloves and face masks were delivered to all polling stations. Voters will have to undergo a body temperature check when entering. The premises will be regularly ventilated and decontaminated every two or three hours.

Five candidates are running in the polls - incumbent President Emomali Rahmon (designated by the Federation of Independent Trade Union, the Union of the Youth and the People’s Democratic Party of Tajikistan), Rustam Latifzoda of the Agrarian Party, Abduhalim Ghafforov of the Socialist Party, Rustam Rahmatzoda of the Party of Economic Reform and Miroj Abdulloyev of the Communist Party.

The election will be declared valid if more than 50% registered voters take part. Preliminary results will be announced on October 12, final ones - within 10 days after the vote.