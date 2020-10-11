Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

President of Artsakh highlights OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship’s role in NK negotiations and peace process

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan reaffirms that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship remains the only recognized format in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“I want to thank the leadership of Russia for assuming the mission on establishing humanitarian ceasefire. I attach importance to the role of the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship which remains the only internationally recognized format for the negotiations and the peace process”, he said.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00. The agreement has been achieved in Moscow based on the results of talks of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




