Artsakh mulls requesting Armenia, other countries to recognize independence if Azeris keep attacking

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he will request the Armenian government and international organizations to officially recognize the independence of Artsakh if Azerbaijan fails to express willingness in the next 1-2 days to resolve the conflict peacefully.

“I don’t want to say finally yet, how the behavior of the terrorists, Turkey and Azerbaijan will be, to what extent they will respect Russia’s mediation, to what extent they will respect calls, statements and advices of the international organizations and stop the fire, in order to first of all solve humanitarian issues, and then go to negotiations. In this region it’s not a Karabakh-Azerbaijani fight, it’s not the issue of the future of the Artsakh people and also to some extent the Azerbaijani people, but there are hidden greater issues, issues or plans threatening humanity,” Harutyunyan said.

Harutyunyan said if they don’t feel within the coming few days Azerbaijan’s willingness to solve the issue peacefully, they will apply first of all to the Government of Armenia, then international organizations and all countries in the world to recognize the independence of Artsakh.

“Of course, here we will see the list of those countries who respect human rights, international law, the right of self determination of peoples. The world will also see the list of countries that support terrorism. The countries that support Azerbaijan are supporting international terrorism, and these countries must be categorized so that their own people understand the behavior of their authorities. All these governments must answer before mankind, and most importantly before God,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan