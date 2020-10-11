COVID-19: Armenia confirms 715 new cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 715 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,451, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

53 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 45,824.

3366 tests were conducted in the past one day.

4 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1020.

The number of active cases is 9304.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 303.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan