No place left in Stepanakert that wasn’t bombed – Artsakh President on Azeri indiscriminate attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. There are no parts of Stepanakert City that haven’t been bombed by the Azerbaijani military, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said.

Harutyunyan told a news conference that the Azeri forces are firing all kinds of rockets and shells at the civilian population of Artsakh.

“They are using Smerch, Polonez, rocket systems, loitering munitions and combat drones against the peaceful population. Under the pretext of hitting military facilities or infrastructures, there isn’t a single place left in Stepanakert that they haven’t bombed. They even hit the Shushi church, something that doesn’t fit into any morality, and there aren’t any military facilities or infrastructures nowhere near the church,” Harutyunyan said.

