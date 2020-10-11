Exchange of bodies should have started today: Azerbaijan again indifferent to its victims

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. According to the agreement, on October 11 the exchange of prisoners of war, other people detained and bodies of those killed, with the mediation of the International Committee of Red Cross, should have already started, but Azerbaijan is again indifferent to its victims, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said at a press conference.

“This is the regular attitude of the Azerbaijani authorities towards their own people, their compatriots, nation, in terms of exchange of bodies of their people’s representatives, which are at the frontline, but this will become a great disaster within several days. Imagine, that leadership stays indifferent to hundreds of bodies left in the frontline, it is indifferent not only to the life of the people, but also to its victims which went to carry out some tasks by his order”, the Artsakh President said.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00. The agreement has been achieved in Moscow based on the results of talks of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan