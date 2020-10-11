Artsakh slams Israel for responsibility in Azeri genocidal attack

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is certain that the Israeli government is well aware that the Israeli-made UAVs they sold to Azerbaijan are being used for attacks on the civilian population of Artsakh.

“Back during the April war in 2016 not only was the Israeli government aware that they are using it not for defensive but for offensive goals, but specialists from Israel were the ones operating these drones. That’s why if the Israeli government was to say that they aren’t aware it would be yet another mockery against humanity. Of course they know and they continue supplying them, and the Israeli government, the government of a people who went through genocide themselves, is also responsible for this genocide,” he said.

President Harutyunyan said money rules the world and that these actions of the Israeli government are yet another proof that not only are human values disregarded for money, but also values of God.

Harutyunyan said the governments of all countries that sell weapons to Azerbaijan are aware that Azeris are using these weapons against civilians of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan