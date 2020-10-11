All issues are being solved within seconds: President of Artsakh thanks Armenia’s authorities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The unity of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora is going to be the guarantee of victory. There is no issue which is not solved within seconds, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said during a press conference on October 11.

He also thanked the compatriots in Armenia and the Diaspora.

“I have had many days of pride in the frontline, after seeing the heroism of our soldiers. But I also had similar positive feelings when I heard about your actions everywhere, your attitude in Armenia towards our compatriots from Artsakh, the fundraising which continues every day, within 10 million USD on average”, he said.

He also highlighted the ongoing campaigns everywhere during which the participants call on the leaderships of their countries to assist the people of Artsakh and respect their right to self-determination.

The President of Artsakh also specifically thanked the authorities of Armenia. “At this stage we are conducting this whole process with the Armenian authorities not in a harmonious way, but together. I specifically want to highlight the Prime Minister’s role, with whom we are in touch not 1-2 times a day, but at least every hour if there is communication. The authorities of Armenia are informed about the whole process, in terms of the situation in the frontline and the daily life of the people, their problems, and there is no problem which is not solved within seconds. And we need to continue this unity”, he said.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00. The agreement has been achieved in Moscow based on the results of talks of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan