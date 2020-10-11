Artsakh exercises right to self-defense amid threat of extermination – President Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says his country is rightfully exercising its right to self-defense amid the Azerbaijani genocidal attacks at the civilian population of Artsakh. He said the Azeris are disregarding universal norms and values and are attempting to exterminate the population of Artsakh.

“In these conditions [Azerbaijan] expects Artsakh to agree to their imposed or termed demands, this won’t happen,” Harutyunyan said at a news conference. “Artsakh is exercising its right to self-defense, and we will continue doing so also with the support of Armenia and all Armenians around the world. Artsakh will not be part of Azerbaijan,” Harutyunyan said.

Despite the agreement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh that was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers brokered by Russia, the Azerbaijani forces breached the truce deal just minutes after its initiation midday October 10.

Many villages, towns and cities in Artsakh, namely the capital city of Stepanakert, have come under indiscriminate Azerbaijani cluster munitions bombardments and artillery strikes, killing civilians and inflicting heavy damages.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan