Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

March For Victory: US Congressman Brad Sherman to join the march in solidarity with Artsakh people

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Brad Sherman is going to join the March For Victory to show his solidarity to the people of Artsakh, the Congressman made a post on Facebook.

“I will be marching with and speaking to the thousands gathering for the #MarchForVictory as we express our solidarity with the people of Artsakh”, the Congressman said.

The March For Victory will start at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles 15:00, October 11. The participants will march to the Turkish Consulate at Beverly Hills.

