March For Victory: US Congressman Brad Sherman to join the march in solidarity with Artsakh people
10:07, 11 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Brad Sherman is going to join the March For Victory to show his solidarity to the people of Artsakh, the Congressman made a post on Facebook.
“I will be marching with and speaking to the thousands gathering for the #MarchForVictory as we express our solidarity with the people of Artsakh”, the Congressman said.
The March For Victory will start at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles 15:00, October 11. The participants will march to the Turkish Consulate at Beverly Hills.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
