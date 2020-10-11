ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
URGENT: Ceasefire to be established in Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line – DEVELOPING
Armenia FM discloses details from 11-hour long talks with Azeri and Russian counterparts
Artsakh Defense Army ordered to cease fire
Azeri forces ignore ceasefire and launch attack at Artsakh position at 12:05
“All diplomatic channels” utilized for bringing to life cessation of hostilities agreement
ICRC ready to facilitate handover of bodies killed in action and simultaneous release of detainees
Artsakh releases images of seized Azeri weaponry
Azerbaijani troops fleeing from Mataghis – Artsakh releases footage
URGENT: Artsakh’s tactical withdrawal works – Azerbaijanis flee, leaving hundreds dead
Artsakh delivers counterstrike at another Azeri army fuel base
Artsakh’s military regains control over previously lost height amid Azeri attacks
Artsakh precision strike hits entire Azeri battalion, artillery division and commando detachment
Artsakh’s troops save 19 soldiers, liberate earlier lost position
Fighting continues in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone
Artsakh downs 2 Azeri drones, strikes 4 D-30 howitzers
Azerbaijan lost nearly 200 servicemen and terrorists from October 9 until ceasefire
Azeri forces launch sabotage raid on town of Hadrut in Artsakh
Azerbaijanis kill civilians in their home in Artsakh amid ceasefire
7 UAVs downed in the Republic of Armenia – MoD
Azerbaijan bombs village in Armenia with combat drone
Azerbaijan strikes Armenia’s town of Kapan with missile, fatalities reported
Artsakh’s army will not target Talyshstan and Lezgistan as sign of good will – President of Artsakh
Ganja military airbase is 'no more' - Artsakh says
Artsakh’s president orders to stop firing at Ganja military bases to avoid possible innocent victims
Baku accidentally confirms Turkey’s direct military presence in attacks on Artsakh
There were at least two Turkish F-16 fighter jets in Ganja airport before it was blown up
Aliyev admits presence of Turkish F-16s in Azerbaijan
Azeri forces use banned cluster bombs against Armenians, western journalists confirm
Several Azeri heavy missiles hit next to Red Cross office in Stepanakert City
22 civilians killed, 95 injured from Armenian side as a result of Azerbaijani aggression
BREAKING: Azerbaijan destroys Christian cathedral in town of Shushi, Artsakh
They bomb our churches, we preserve mosques – Archbishop on Azeri “ISIS-style” attack in Artsakh
Azeri forces again strike Shushi Cathedral, bombard Stepanakert City
Russian journalists injured in Azeri attack on Shushi Cathedral in Artsakh
5 more servicemen bestowed with Hero of Artsakh highest title, one of them awarded posthumously
Artsakh’s military reports additional 21 KIA
Artsakh military reports 21 more KIA
Artsakh Defense Army reports 40 more KIAs
Artsakh military’s KIAs reach 320
Artsakh military reports additional 30 KIAs
Artsakh military death toll reaches 376
Artsakh military death toll reaches 404
Recently demobilized Armenian men asked to voluntarily join military amid threat of genocide
Armenian Prime Minister’s son voluntarily joins armed forces to serve at frontline
PM Pashinyan holds consultation in Artsakh
Armenia last obstacle for Turkey in its imperialistic aspirations – Pashinyan speaks with Bild
‘US needs to explain whether it gave F-16s to bomb peaceful populations’ – Armenia PM
Artsakh is Armenia, Armenian land – PM Pashinyan
“Unexpected” Azeri deployment of terrorist militants “changes a lot”, says Armenian PM
Nagorno Karabakh will never be part of Azerbaijan, this is proved by Azerbaijan’s actions – PM
From now on Turkey decides Azerbaijan’s fate – PM Pashinyan
I really expect France to recognize independence of Nagorno Karabakh – PM Pashinyan
Turkey creating ‘another Syria in Caucasus’, Armenian President tells Financial Times
URGENT: Artsakh’s President calls for international anti-terrorist coalition
Catholicos of All Armenians slams attempts to give religious nature to NK conflict
Putin says Russia remains committed to all its obligations to Armenia within CSTO
CSTO to intervene if Armenia gets attacked, affirms Secretary General of 6-nation security bloc
Kim Kardashian West uses star power to pressure US on Artsakh issue – The Hill
ECHR urges Turkey to refrain from breaches of civilian rights
Armenia submits new proofs of Turkey’s involvement in NK conflict to ECHR
NKR MFA’s statement on need to recognize independence of Artsakh disseminated in OSCE
Geneva City Council adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh
Canada stops supplies of military equipment to Turkey
Alfortville wants France to recognize Artsakh’s independence
Parliament of Cyprus unanimously adopts resolution condemning Azeri aggression against Artsakh
Greece recalls Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Armenian-Americans block traffic on freeway in Hollywood, protest outside CNN building in LA
Former French President François Hollande attends rally in Alfortville in support for Artsakh
Armenians in Brussels hold protest against Azerbaijan and Turkey, expect concrete actions from EP
48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against Artsakh
Israeli scholars point out to Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh and demand suspension of arms supply
Americans rally outside White House in protest of Turkey,Azerbaijan; demand recognition of Artsakh
US rapper Cardi B calls on to participate in fundraising organized for Artsakh
Rouhani says will not allow deployment of terrorists near Iran’s borders
Session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan, Armenia
Heads of government of EAEU states discuss resumption of passenger transportation
Armenian Parliament holds moment of silence in memory of fallen servicemen
Parliament approves bill on increasing current expenditures by 40 billion drams
Armenian farmers at border towns to receive government compensation for damages from Azeri attacks
Parliament approves bill on authorizing government with approving new mobilization economy plan
Director of Armenia’s National Security Service dismissed
COVID-19: Armenia reports 649 new cases, 243 recoveries in one day
Armenia deputy PM urges to strictly follow anti-coronavirus rules
EAEU states to be among the first ones to receive Russian vaccine against COVID-19 – PM Mishustin