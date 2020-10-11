ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

URGENT: Ceasefire to be established in Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line – DEVELOPING

Armenia FM discloses details from 11-hour long talks with Azeri and Russian counterparts

Artsakh Defense Army ordered to cease fire

Azeri forces ignore ceasefire and launch attack at Artsakh position at 12:05

“All diplomatic channels” utilized for bringing to life cessation of hostilities agreement

ICRC ready to facilitate handover of bodies killed in action and simultaneous release of detainees

Artsakh releases images of seized Azeri weaponry

Azerbaijani troops fleeing from Mataghis – Artsakh releases footage

URGENT: Artsakh’s tactical withdrawal works – Azerbaijanis flee, leaving hundreds dead

Artsakh delivers counterstrike at another Azeri army fuel base

Artsakh’s military regains control over previously lost height amid Azeri attacks

Artsakh precision strike hits entire Azeri battalion, artillery division and commando detachment

Artsakh’s troops save 19 soldiers, liberate earlier lost position

Fighting continues in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone

Artsakh downs 2 Azeri drones, strikes 4 D-30 howitzers

Azerbaijan lost nearly 200 servicemen and terrorists from October 9 until ceasefire

Azeri forces launch sabotage raid on town of Hadrut in Artsakh

Azerbaijanis kill civilians in their home in Artsakh amid ceasefire

7 UAVs downed in the Republic of Armenia – MoD

Azerbaijan bombs village in Armenia with combat drone

Azerbaijan strikes Armenia’s town of Kapan with missile, fatalities reported

Artsakh’s army will not target Talyshstan and Lezgistan as sign of good will – President of Artsakh

Ganja military airbase is 'no more' - Artsakh says

Artsakh’s president orders to stop firing at Ganja military bases to avoid possible innocent victims

Baku accidentally confirms Turkey’s direct military presence in attacks on Artsakh

There were at least two Turkish F-16 fighter jets in Ganja airport before it was blown up

Aliyev admits presence of Turkish F-16s in Azerbaijan

Azeri forces use banned cluster bombs against Armenians, western journalists confirm

Several Azeri heavy missiles hit next to Red Cross office in Stepanakert City

22 civilians killed, 95 injured from Armenian side as a result of Azerbaijani aggression

BREAKING: Azerbaijan destroys Christian cathedral in town of Shushi, Artsakh

They bomb our churches, we preserve mosques – Archbishop on Azeri “ISIS-style” attack in Artsakh

Azeri forces again strike Shushi Cathedral, bombard Stepanakert City

Russian journalists injured in Azeri attack on Shushi Cathedral in Artsakh

5 more servicemen bestowed with Hero of Artsakh highest title, one of them awarded posthumously

Artsakh’s military reports additional 21 KIA

Artsakh military reports 21 more KIA

Artsakh Defense Army reports 40 more KIAs

Artsakh military’s KIAs reach 320

Artsakh military reports additional 30 KIAs

Artsakh military death toll reaches 376

Artsakh military death toll reaches 404

Recently demobilized Armenian men asked to voluntarily join military amid threat of genocide

Armenian Prime Minister’s son voluntarily joins armed forces to serve at frontline

PM Pashinyan holds consultation in Artsakh

Armenia last obstacle for Turkey in its imperialistic aspirations – Pashinyan speaks with Bild

‘US needs to explain whether it gave F-16s to bomb peaceful populations’ – Armenia PM

Artsakh is Armenia, Armenian land – PM Pashinyan

“Unexpected” Azeri deployment of terrorist militants “changes a lot”, says Armenian PM

Nagorno Karabakh will never be part of Azerbaijan, this is proved by Azerbaijan’s actions – PM

From now on Turkey decides Azerbaijan’s fate – PM Pashinyan

I really expect France to recognize independence of Nagorno Karabakh – PM Pashinyan

Turkey creating ‘another Syria in Caucasus’, Armenian President tells Financial Times

URGENT: Artsakh’s President calls for international anti-terrorist coalition

Catholicos of All Armenians slams attempts to give religious nature to NK conflict

Putin says Russia remains committed to all its obligations to Armenia within CSTO

CSTO to intervene if Armenia gets attacked, affirms Secretary General of 6-nation security bloc

Kim Kardashian West uses star power to pressure US on Artsakh issue – The Hill

ECHR urges Turkey to refrain from breaches of civilian rights

Armenia submits new proofs of Turkey’s involvement in NK conflict to ECHR

NKR MFA’s statement on need to recognize independence of Artsakh disseminated in OSCE

Geneva City Council adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Canada stops supplies of military equipment to Turkey

Alfortville wants France to recognize Artsakh’s independence

Parliament of Cyprus unanimously adopts resolution condemning Azeri aggression against Artsakh

Greece recalls Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Armenian-Americans block traffic on freeway in Hollywood, protest outside CNN building in LA

Former French President François Hollande attends rally in Alfortville in support for Artsakh

Armenians in Brussels hold protest against Azerbaijan and Turkey, expect concrete actions from EP

48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against Artsakh

Israeli scholars point out to Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh and demand suspension of arms supply

Americans rally outside White House in protest of Turkey,Azerbaijan; demand recognition of Artsakh

US rapper Cardi B calls on to participate in fundraising organized for Artsakh

Rouhani says will not allow deployment of terrorists near Iran’s borders

Session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan, Armenia

Heads of government of EAEU states discuss resumption of passenger transportation

Armenian Parliament holds moment of silence in memory of fallen servicemen

Parliament approves bill on increasing current expenditures by 40 billion drams

Armenian farmers at border towns to receive government compensation for damages from Azeri attacks

Parliament approves bill on authorizing government with approving new mobilization economy plan

Director of Armenia’s National Security Service dismissed

COVID-19: Armenia reports 649 new cases, 243 recoveries in one day

Armenia deputy PM urges to strictly follow anti-coronavirus rules

EAEU states to be among the first ones to receive Russian vaccine against COVID-19 – PM Mishustin