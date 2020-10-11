Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

Armenia and Artsakh refuted claims on Ganja bombardment

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia turned down the statement of Azerbaijani MOD, that accused Armenian of attacking the city of Ganja. In a conversation with "Armenpress", the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said that the Azerbaijani claim is false. The Defense Army of Artsakh, labeled the statement of Azerbaijan misinformation.





