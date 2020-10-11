Azerbaijan shells Artsakh’s capital despite the ceasefire

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh/ Nagorno Karabakh is under shelling by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces again. The shelling started around 3 AM, 11 October, just 24 hours after a ceasefire agreement reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs under the mediation of the Russian FM in Moscow. Despite the agreement, Azerbaijan shelled Stepanakert, capital of Artsakh and other towns late evening of October 10.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut. The Defense Army of Artsakh has eliminated the raid.