Azerbaijan continues violating humanitarian ceasefire – Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continues infringing its commitments assumed based on the results of the Moscow-mediated ceasefire agreement, head of the press service of Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry Artak Nersisyan told ARMENPRESS, commenting in the Azerbaijani bombing of Stepanakert, Martuni and a number of other settlements following the entry into force of the ceasefire.

‘’We condemn the ongoing attacks by official Baku, particularly the missile strikes against the civilian settlements, including capital Stepanakert. The international community should take all possible measures to force Azerbaijan to fulfill its commitments’’, Nersisyan said.

Despite the ceasefire agreement reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs under the mediation of the Russian FM in Moscow, Azerbaijan continued to bomb Stepanakert, capital of Artsakh and other towns.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut. The Defense Army of Artsakh has eliminated the raid.

