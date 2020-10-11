Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

BREAKING: There are proofs of terrorists fighting against Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan released a footage showing mercenary-terrorists being used by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports Tatoyan posted the footage on his Facebook page, writing,

‘’Irrefutable proof about the fact that Azerbaijan uses mercenary-terrorists against Artsakh. These mercenary-terrorists carry out atrocities and war crimes. They express overt desire to continue their terrorist acts in other countries’’.

ATTENTION: SENSITIVE CONTENT





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


