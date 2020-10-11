This is heinous aggression – FM Mnatsakanyan about Azerbaijani attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan recorded that Azerbaijan infringes the ceasefire agreement, continuing its attack against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), ARMENPRESS reports Mnatsakanyan twitted.

‘’Ceasefire announced in joint statement of 9 October in Moscow must be respected and implemented. Azerbaijan continued attacking NagornoKarabakh after 12pm today, violating their commitment. Stepanakert is bombed right now. This is heinous aggression’’, Mnatsakanyan wrote.

Despite the ceasefire agreement reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs under the mediation of the Russian FM in Moscow, Azerbaijan continued to bomb Stepanakert, capital of Artsakh.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut. The Defense Army of Artsakh has eliminated the raid.

