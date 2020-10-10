Bombing of Stepanakert is disrespect towards Moscow-reached results – Artsakh President’s spox

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The fresh bombing of Stepanakert is an act of disrespect towards the results of the Moscow negotiations.

Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of Artsakh’s President, told ARMENPRESS that the authorities of Artsakh condemn the continuous violations of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan.

‘’This totally ungrounded aggression against peace and civilian population should receive a political reaction first of all from the Russian Federation that made huge efforts for peace and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, as well as the international community. All these show that one of the best solutions of Artsakh issue could be the recognition of the independence of Artsakh by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries’’, he said.

Despite the ceasefire agreement reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs under the mediation of the Russian FM in Moscow, Azerbaijan continued to bomb Stepanakert, capital of Artsakh.

