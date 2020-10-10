Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

Bombing of Stepanakert is disrespect towards Moscow-reached results – Artsakh President’s spox

Bombing of Stepanakert is disrespect towards Moscow-reached results – Artsakh President’s spox

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The fresh bombing of Stepanakert is an act of disrespect towards the results of the Moscow negotiations.

Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of Artsakh’s President, told ARMENPRESS  that the authorities of Artsakh condemn the continuous violations of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan.

‘’This totally ungrounded aggression against peace and civilian population should receive a political reaction first of all from the Russian Federation that made huge efforts for peace and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, as well as the international community. All these show that one of the best solutions of Artsakh issue could be the recognition of the independence of Artsakh by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries’’, he said.

Despite the ceasefire agreement reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs under the mediation of the Russian FM in Moscow, Azerbaijan continued to bomb Stepanakert, capital of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration