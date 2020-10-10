Armenia submits new proofs of Turkey’s involvement in NK conflict to ECHR

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Government of the Republic of Armenia continues to submit irrefutable facts about human rights violations by Azerbaijan to the ECHR.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the representation of Armenia in the ECHR, during the last days new proofs about Turkey’s participation in the military operations were presented to the ECHR.

‘’Based on those facts Azerbaijan will be held accountable for a number of violations of the European Convention on Human Rights’’, reads the press release.

The ECHR also upheld the request of the Government of Armenia for an interim measures against Turkey.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan