Armenian Foreign Ministry condemns Azerbaijan’s acts aimed at thwarting ceasefire agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has issued a statement, strongly condemning the efforts of Azerbaijan to thwart the ceasefire agreement. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the statement runs as follows,

‘’In response to the call of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, on October 9 a joint statement had been reached in Moscow based on the results of the consultations between the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bairamov. By that statement the sides affirmed their commitment for a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 for exchange of the prisoners of war, other people detained and bodies of those killed, with the mediation and in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

But infringing its commitment, Azerbaijan continued military operations in various sections of the front line, striking also the civilian settlements of Syunik Province of the Republic of Armenia.

The provocative actions of the Azerbaijani army are accompanied by political announcements, which cannot be interpreted otherwise than Azerbaijan thwarts the ceasefire agreement.

For hiding or maybe justifying his acts Azerbaijan has started to spread disinformation, making fake accusations that allegedly the Armenian Armed Forces keep Azerbaijani settlements and the frontline under fire.

We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s acts aimed at thwarting the ceasefire agreement and warn that the leadership of Azerbaijan sponsored by Turkey bears the entire responsibility of the consequences of the situation’’, reads the statement.

