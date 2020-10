Kim Kardashian calls on to join fund-raising organized by ‘’Hayastan’’ All Armenian Fund 

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. World famous TV star Kim Kardashian urged everybody to join fund-raising organized by ‘’Hayastan’’ All Armenian Fund.

ARMENPRESS reports Kardashian posted a video in Instagram stories urging everyone to join the fund-raising and help Armenia and Artsakh.

90 million USD have been donated to ‘’Hayastan’’ All Armenian Fund since Azerbaijan unleashed aggression against Artsakh and Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan