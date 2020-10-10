Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani FMs emphasize severe necessity to respect the agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan have emphasized the severe necessity to respect the ceasefire agreement in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, ARMENPRESS reports the official website of the Russian MFA informs.

On October 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone conversations with Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bairamov.

During the conversations the sides reaffirmed commitment to the ceasefire reached on October 9 in Moscow during the meeting of the 3 FMs and emphasized the severe necessity to respect the agreement.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut and the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its countermeasures to eliminate the raid.

Later, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan informed that the situation in the town is under full control of the Defense Army.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan