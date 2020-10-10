Azerbaijan lost nearly 200 servicemen and terrorists from October 9 until ceasefire

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side suffered nearly 200 manpower losses, including regular army servicemen and terrorists, from October 9 until the ceasefire, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

He added that Azerbaijan also lost 3 UAVs, 4 military vehicles and some other minor military equipment.

Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey , unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey, in addition to various types of assistance to Azerbaijan, including using Turkish air force against Artsakh and Armenia, has also deployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists from Syria in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

So far the Armenian side has reported 376 casualties among the military and 21 civilians, Azerbaijan’s manpower losses are over 4500, which includes both servicemen from the regular Azerbaijani army and terrorists.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan called for an new coalition against international terrorism on October 6.

