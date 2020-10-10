Azerbaijan used Armenia’s permit to collect their bodies for another provocation – Military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces used the opportunity given by the Armenian side to collect the bodies of their killed soldiers in line with the humanitarian ceasefire for another provocation, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’In one of the positions of the Defense Army they were allowed to come near and take a number of bodies, but this process has been suspended because they sue such cases for new provocations’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan added that the Defense Army of Artsakh will allow them to collect bodies only if the representatives of the ICRC are also there.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut and the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its countermeasures to eliminate the raid.

Later, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan informed that the situation in the town is under full control of the Defense Army.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

