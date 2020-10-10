At this moment ceasefire is mainly respected – Military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line is mainly respected, but in some places Azerbaijanis take provocative measures, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’At this moment the ceasefire is mainly respected, despite the fact that in some sections they carried out provocations, but received adequate answer from us. Before the ceasefire would enter into force, some small reconnaissance and sabotage units attempted to infiltrate into Hadrut, but those groups have been neutralized. The provocation started before the ceasefire with the calculation that their operation would be recorded as an end result by the time the ceasefire would enter into force’’, Hovhannisyan said.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut and the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its countermeasures to eliminate the raid.

Later, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan informed that the situation in the town is under full control of the Defense Army.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan