Germany calls on to respect the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Germany welcomes the agreement over Nagorno Karabakh and urges to respect the ceasefire agreement, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Ministry of Germany announced.

‘’The Federal Government welcomes the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on humanitarian ceasefire and calls on both sides to respect it and avoid future victims’’, reads the statement.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut and the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its countermeasures to eliminate the raid.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan