Iran’s Rouhani says presence of terrorists in NK conflict zone is dangerous for entire region

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. During a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said the military operations in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone have worried Iran a lot, the Iranian Presidential Office reported.

“The possible intervention of some third-party countries in this conflict will expand and prolong the crisis, and we do not see it in the interest of regional countries”, the Iranian President said.

Emphasizing the need to protect the borders of Iran and the lives of fellow Iranians living in border areas, Rouhani said: “Peace in the region is of great importance to us”.

The President also expressed concern over the presence and participation of some terrorist groups in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasizing that the presence of terrorists could be dangerous both for Iran and Russia and for the entire region.

“If the conflict continues, the situation in the region will become more complicated and will cause wider financial losses and leave many dead”, the Iranian President said, stressing the need for joint efforts to cease the clashes, establish a ceasefire and start the negotiations.

The President praised Russia's efforts to establish a ceasefire and the start of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and stressed the importance of the implementation of ceasefire and its continuation, and announced the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to provide any assistance and cooperation in this regard.

In his turn the Russian President stated that they understand Iran’s concerns over the regional crisis. Putin said Tehran’s position on the NK conflict is very important and welcomed the continuation of consultations with Iran for the resolution of the issue.