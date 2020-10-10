Kyrgyzstan’s ex-President Atambayev detained by special police forces
16:55, 10 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev was detained by special police forces, the headquarters of the Social-Democratic Party told TASS.
“Atambayev has been detained and now a measure of restraint is being chosen for the ex-president”, the headquarters said.
Atambayev was detained as part of a new criminal case into organizing mass riots, the republic’s National Security Committee said in response to an inquiry from the news agency 24.kg.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version