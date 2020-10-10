Greece calls for resumption of NK negotiations under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Greece welcomes the agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, achieved as a result of the talks between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Moscow on October 9.

“Negotiations facilitated by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group must begin immediately to ensure a peaceful resolution”, the Greek foreign ministry said on Twitter.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00.

