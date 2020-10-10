Austria MFA welcomes agreement on cessation of hostilities in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Austria’s ministry of foreign affairs welcomes the agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, achieved as a result of the talks between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Moscow on October 9.

“We welcome the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a humanitarian ceasefire. Hope that substantive talks facilitated by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will start swiftly”, the Austrian MFA said on Twitter.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00.

