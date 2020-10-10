Only Artsakh’s recognition would stop perfidious Azerbaijan – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on violation of the humanitarian truce by Azerbaijan, the ministry told Armenpress.

The statement says:

“We strongly condemn the perfidious violation by Azerbaijan of the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire for the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of the killed in action, reached with the mediation of the Russian Federation. Particularly egregious is the fact that the triple alliance of Azerbaijan, Turkey and international terrorists have launched an offensive immediately after the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh announced cessation of fire, as part of the humanitarian truce. Azerbaijan's actions have once again demonstrated that it is a rogue country, which is not willing to fulfill its obligations even for minutes.

Today's perfidious attack is a conclusive evidence that Azerbaijan uses the negotiations exclusively as a cover for preparation of military aggressions.

Under these conditions, the recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh remains the only way for the international community to stop the rogue country. The international recognition will provide for the necessary legal and political mechanisms to guarantee peace and security both for the Republic of Artsakh, and for the entire region".