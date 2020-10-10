Lithuanian FM hopes for substantial negotiations over NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius hopes that Armenia and Azerbaijan, after reaching an agreement on cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone during the 10-hour long talks in Moscow, will return to the substantial negotiations.

“14 days of heavy fighting, causing significant losses, civilian deaths, injuries and suffering. 10 hours of negotiations. Hope ceasefire holds, and hope Armenia and Azerbaijan return to the substantial negotiations in good faith and under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group”, the Lithuanian FM said on Twitter.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00.

