France welcomes agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. France welcomes the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The ceasefire now should be implemented and strongly preserved so that conditions will be created between the two countries for the permanent cessation of hostilities. The significant discussions, which the sides were engaged to under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, should resume without preconditions. France remains mobilized aimed at contributing to this framework”, the statement says.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00.

