Stepanakert City bomb squads clear unexploded ordnances left from Azeri bombings

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The bomb disposal teams of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations is clearing Stepanakert City from multiple unexploded ordnances that amassed during the last 10 days of heavy Azerbaijani bombardments of the Artsakhi capital.

“In the event of hearing a blast, don’t panic,” the service said in a statement addressed to residents of Stepanakert, adding that they are disposing the un-detonated remnants of war.

