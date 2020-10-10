Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

“All diplomatic channels” utilized for bringing to life cessation of hostilities agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Works are underway through all diplomatic channels for bringing to life the agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on the cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said.

