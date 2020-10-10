Azeri forces launch sabotage raid on town of Hadrut in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut and the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its countermeasures to eliminate the raid, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

“Prior to the establishment of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Azerbaijani side launched a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut. Although three hours have passed since the establishment of the ceasefire, the countermeasures for blocking and neutralizing the incursion team continue. It is relatively calm in the other sections of the frontline. The Azerbaijani side’s actions are perhaps dictated with the purpose of proving Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement of yesterday on having captured Hadrut,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

