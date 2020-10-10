Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Azeri forces launch sabotage raid on town of Hadrut in Artsakh

Azeri forces launch sabotage raid on town of Hadrut in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut and the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its countermeasures to eliminate the raid, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

“Prior to the establishment of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Azerbaijani side launched a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut. Although three hours have passed since the establishment of the ceasefire, the countermeasures for blocking and neutralizing the incursion team continue. It is relatively calm in the other sections of the frontline. The Azerbaijani side’s actions are perhaps dictated with the purpose of proving Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement of yesterday on having captured Hadrut,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration